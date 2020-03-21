Cinematographers Guild To Offer Dues Relief During Coronavirus Shutdown

Dues aid through the coronavirus disaster is coming to members of the Worldwide Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Native 600. In a video message to his members, newly elected ICG president John Lindley stated that the guild can be contemplating an enlargement of its Hardship Fund to account for lack of revenue because of the trade’s COVID-19 shutdown.

“The query I’ve been requested rather a lot these days is about the opportunity of dues aid for our membership,” Lindley stated on the video. “I’ve known as a particular assembly of the nationwide govt board for subsequent Wednesday, March 2. We’re gonna discuss our assets and we’re gonna work out how one can allocate them for the advantage of the members, and I’m sure that some type of dues aid will come out of that assembly. We’re additionally gonna discuss increasing the Hardship Fund so that it’s going to embrace members who utilized for aid due to the coronavirus. These choices might be made by the top of the day Wednesday. We received’t end that assembly with out having choices in each of these arenas, and we’ll report these choices to you the next day.”

Lindley was elected president simply final Sunday, filling out the time period of former president Lewis Rothenberg, who resigned final month earlier than the trade shutdown.

Watch the video beneath for the whole message: