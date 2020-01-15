Celebrity News
Rihanna Poses In New Lipstick Kiss-Covered Lingerie Ahead Of Next Savage X Fenty Launch
Rihanna is scorching scorching in a brand new picture that exhibits her modeling lingerie from her Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day assortment! The singer exudes intercourse enchantment within the new shot, which features a teddy bear stuffed animal.
We will’t get sufficient of Rihanna! The “Anti” singer, 31, is gorgeous in one other new picture in promotion of her forthcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie assortment. The model shared the brand new snap of Rihanna on January 14, in honor of the 30-day countdown to the Valentine’s Day.
RiRi sat down as she posted within the “Eye Coronary heart U!” lingerie prime — one of many model’s best-selling kinds. The plunging prime featured pink, purple and blue lips all through the cups, which had been lined with delicate lace materials. Rihanna didn’t expose the bottoms of the set, and as an alternative lined up with a white teddy bear stuffed animal that sat on her lap.
The Fenty Magnificence founder placed on a poker face and plump pout for the shot, which was snapped on a bed room set. A highlight shined on her face and confirmed off her shiny lip and dewy pores and skin. RiRi wore a what appeared like a silver diamond necklace and a slew of bracelets within the marketing campaign shot.
(Picture credit score: Rihanna/SavagexFenty/Instagram)
Only a few days earlier than this new picture was shared, Rihanna took to her private Instagram account the place she posted different sultry snaps in purple lingerie. She was pictured lounging on a neon pink inflatable sofa in an identical bed room of the identical coloration. RiRi appeared horny in a tiny purple bralette with an identical garter belt and sheer thigh excessive stockings. She draped a purple puffer jacket off her shoulders as she posed seductively.
The brand new Valentine’s Day assortment by Savage x Fenty was designed by Adam Selman and is offered now. Joan Smalls additionally stars within the marketing campaign.
