Starbucks Closes Most Locations For Two Weeks As Hollywood Scrambles For Hangouts

Screenwriters, producers and different creatives should discover a new assembly place in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Starbucks has closed most of its cafes in the USA and Canada for 2 weeks due to coronavirus issues, though some drive-through and hospital areas are nonetheless working.

Starbucks famous the change on its app. “Issues are altering, however we’re nonetheless right here for you.”

The agency’s employees will nonetheless be paid for the subsequent month. Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ EVP and President of US enterprise and Canada, mentioned, “Our cafés in some areas are experiencing excessive site visitors, and we have to do extra to stop the unfold of this virus.” “Let’s be actual. Lattes aren’t ‘important.’ However in occasions of disaster, the federal government asks handy meals and beverage retailers to stay open when potential for pickup, Drive Through, or supply,” Williams wrote within the letter.

Starbucks beforehand restricted retailer seating and stopped use of non-public cups at its areas.