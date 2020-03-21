Starbucks Closes Most Locations For Two Weeks As Hollywood Scrambles For Hangouts

The agency’s employees will nonetheless be paid for the subsequent month. Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ EVP and President of US enterprise and Canada, mentioned, “Our cafés in some areas are experiencing excessive site visitors, and we have to do extra to stop the unfold of this virus.”
“Let’s be actual. Lattes aren’t ‘important.’ However in occasions of disaster, the federal government asks handy meals and beverage retailers to stay open when potential for pickup, Drive Through, or supply,” Williams wrote within the letter.