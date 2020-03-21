‘Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?’ Starring Laurie Metcalf & Rupert Everett Cancels Broadway Run

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, the much-anticipated Broadway revival starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett with a powerhouse inventive and manufacturing workforce, won’t resume performances at Broadway’s Sales space Theatre after the coronavirus shutdown, producers introduced at present.

In a short announcement put out this morning by producers Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen, the cancelation was attributed to “solid scheduling conflicts amid the shutdown.”

Broadway went darkish on March 12 on account of concern over the coronavirus, with a deliberate reopening of April 13, however the probability of extending the shutdown effectively into the summer time is rising. The Broadway League representing theater house owners and producers is contemplating an extension.

Final night time, producers of Hangmen introduced that the brand new Martin McDonagh comedy wouldn’t be returning to Broadway after the shutdown for monetary causes. However the nixing of the Edward Albee basic, which was to have been directed by Joe Mantello, one in every of Broadway’s high and busiest administrators, displays one other big impediment created by the shutdown: The best way to preserve large title, tightly scheduled casts and creatives intact past the timeframe initially anticipated.

Virginia Woolf would have reunited Metcalf and Mantello in an Albee basic – the primary time was in 2018’s Three Tall Ladies, the rapturously reviewed staging for which Metcalf (and co-star Glenda Jackson) gained Tony Awards. Metcalf and Mantello have additionally teamed up on A Doll’s Home, Half 2 and Hillary and Clinton.

Mantello’s staging of Virginia Woolf had performed 9 previews previous to the March 12 shutdown, and was scheduled to open on Thursday, April 9. Along with Metcalf and Everett, the revival was to have starred Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran.